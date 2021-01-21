Urban planning of Faisalabad needs balanced thinking: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that urban planning of Faisalabad is a complicated issue which needs balanced thinking for its development on a solid and scientific basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that urban planning of Faisalabad is a complicated issue which needs balanced thinking for its development on a solid and scientific basis.

He was addressing the meeting of Standing Committee on Land Developers of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Thursday. He said that construction sector is developing rapidly after getting the status of industry while the government is trying to create conducive environment in this regard besides providing business facilities.

Referring to the approval of housing colonies, he said that earlier 14 NOCs were required which have been reduced to 6. Similarly, modern technology is being used to solve the issues of corruption and delays and many departments have developed their own Apps which have greatly improved their performance, he added.

He said that in 2018, the Supreme Court had constituted a commission which was entrusted with the responsibility of auditing 22,000 residential colonies across the country. According to report of the commission, 90 percent developers of these colonies had violated the law.

Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Sohail Khawaja said that present government has introduced a new system for approval of housing colonies under which the concerned agency would be bound to approve it within 60 days. In this regard, the developer will have to submit complete documents to the service center only once while the concerned department will be bound to submit NOC and this entire process is completed on fast track.

Chief Officer of Faisalabad Municipal Corporation Naeemullah Warraich said that since December 31, the local government has approved new rules under which 253 roads within the municipal limits have been declared commercial.

He said that applications for approval of the colony within the municipal limits would also be submitted to the service center which would be approved within 60 days. Similarly, applications for residential, commercial and industrial constructions will also be submitted to the service center which will be approved within 30 days. The change in property status will be approved in 45 days, he added.

He said that the Local Government Department had recently abolished license fees on 263 types of businesses while a certificate of birth, death or divorce would be issued through Municipality's APP in four days and its fee would be only Rs.100.

Earlier, President FCCI Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed, Vice President Rana Ayub Aslam Manj, former President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCC) Mian Muhammad Idrees, Mian Javed Iqbal, Azhar Hashmi, Muhammad Javed Bhatti, Mirza Humayun Arshad, Mubashir Chaudhry, Zafar Sindhu, Asad Umar and Malik Shakeel also addressed the function.