Urban Plantation Campaign inaugurated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Provincial Finance Adviser, Muzamil Aslam here Thursday inaugurated Urban Plantation Campaign in which 7,000 saplings would be planted along banks of Hayatabad Khwar and Achini Khwar.

The ceremony was attended by Secretary Forests, Shahid Zaman, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Sarmad Salim Akram, Director General Peshawar Development Authority, Shah Fahad, and other relevant officials.

Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud briefed the finance adviser about the ongoing plantation efforts and told that that under the Urban Plantation Campaign trees and plants are being planted along 36 kilometers of key routes in the provincial capital including the Ring Road, GT Road and central medians.

He urged public to support efforts of government and said that so far, plantation has been completed over area of 11 kilometers.

Finance adviser expressed satisfaction over the campaign and directed that planted saplings be properly protected. He expressed hope that the Urban Plantation Campaign would not only enhance the beauty of Peshawar but it would significantly contribute to environmental cleanliness and mitigate climate change affects.

