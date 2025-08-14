Open Menu

Urban Plantation Campaign Inaugurated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Urban Plantation Campaign inaugurated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Provincial Finance Adviser, Muzamil Aslam here Thursday inaugurated Urban Plantation Campaign in which 7,000 saplings would be planted along banks of Hayatabad Khwar and Achini Khwar.

The ceremony was attended by Secretary Forests, Shahid Zaman, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Sarmad Salim Akram, Director General Peshawar Development Authority, Shah Fahad, and other relevant officials.

Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud briefed the finance adviser about the ongoing plantation efforts and told that that under the Urban Plantation Campaign trees and plants are being planted along 36 kilometers of key routes in the provincial capital including the Ring Road, GT Road and central medians.

He urged public to support efforts of government and said that so far, plantation has been completed over area of 11 kilometers.

Finance adviser expressed satisfaction over the campaign and directed that planted saplings be properly protected. He expressed hope that the Urban Plantation Campaign would not only enhance the beauty of Peshawar but it would significantly contribute to environmental cleanliness and mitigate climate change affects.

APP/mds/

Recent Stories

Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, ..

Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY

5 minutes ago
 Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saani ..

Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok

12 minutes ago
 Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive r ..

Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive rain spells from Aug 18 to 23

22 minutes ago
 ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell va ..

ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell vacant after disqualification of ..

29 minutes ago
 Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from Au ..

Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from August 16

37 minutes ago
 Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of tal ..

Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of talks

44 minutes ago
Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with nat ..

Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with national zeal

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia's inflation rate remains stable at 2. ..

Saudi Arabia's inflation rate remains stable at 2.1% in July

1 hour ago
 EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing A ..

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing Al Nouf Independent Power Produ ..

2 hours ago
 TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025

TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025

3 hours ago
 China launches new group of internet satellites

China launches new group of internet satellites

4 hours ago
 The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Wat ..

The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Waters Treaty and construct dams ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan