Urban Slums Response Programme Launched To Combat COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 05:44 PM

National Cleaner Production Center (NCPC) in collaboration with UN-Habitat, Ministry of Climate Change (MOCC), Sheher Saaz, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), AHKMT and UET Taxila have launched a project of Pakistan COVID-19 Urban Slums Response Programme (PCUSRP) in Dhok Hassu and Dhok Mangtal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :National Cleaner Production Center (NCPC) in collaboration with UN-Habitat, Ministry of Climate Change (MOCC), Sheher Saaz, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), AHKMT and UET Taxila have launched a project of Pakistan COVID-19 Urban Slums Response Programme (PCUSRP) in Dhok Hassu and Dhok Mangtal.

Malik Amin Aslam Advisor to PM on Climate Change formally inaugurated the project.

On this occasion the advisor appreciated climate change related organization to combat COVID-19 and said that it is moral and national obligation of all individuals to supplement in efforts being made by the government to overcome Corona Virus.

Head of UN Habitat in Pakistan Javed Ali Khan briefed the salient features of Programme including mass awareness and advocacy/behavioural change and communication, COVID -19 healthcare preventive measures and creation of Income generating opportunities.

Skill Enhancement and Training Representative NCPC, Miss Sadaf informed that the center has provided masks, sanitizers and waste bins for the local residents of the area. The waste segregated bins have been installed at six different places to collect the used masks and gloves in help to fight the challenge of waste management.

Hand washing facilities have been installed for the symbol of hygiene to protect from COVID-19. In order to ease the economic constraints of the residents of the area, income generation opportunities have been created for women through stitching masks and cloth bags for plastic waste minimization.

Raw material and sewing machines have been provided to the residents while spray of disinfectant has been carried out each day by the help of RWMC,he added.

