Urban Tehelka Dance Classes To Be Held On Jan 2

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 12:59 PM

Face Foundation in collaboration with Urban Thelka Dance Studios has arranged "Urban Tehelka Dance Classes" for dance lovers on January 2, at Face Foundation, Islamabad

Dance classes was aimed to offer a class with Energy, Positivity and Passion who has passion for dance but do not get time to burn some calories in their daily monotonous routine.

According to the organizer of the event, a fun filled group would give training of a variety of dance techniques including Bhangra styles, semi classical dance, Hip-Hop and Zumba.

He said classes are held on every Monday and Thursday at 6:30 to 7:30, adding that interested persons could get themselves registered to have an experience of a life time every Monday and Thursday.

Classes will be held on every Monday and Thursday from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

More Stories From Pakistan

