Urban transport restored in federal capital as daily life becomes normal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has directed the immediate restoration of urban transport services in the capital city after normalcy returned to daily life.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Randhawa emphasized the need to resume operations of the city’s main bus lines without delay.

"Green Line, Blue Line, and Orange Line transport services should be immediately restored to facilitate the citizens of Islamabad," said Randhawa.

Additionally, he ordered that electric buses operating on feeder routes also be made operational at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the prompt restoration of public transport has been welcomed by many Islamabad residents who rely on these services for their daily commute.

Basir Jadoon, a local office worker, expressed relief at the decision.

"For the past few days, commuting has been a huge challenge. The resumption of the bus service will definitely make life easier."

Another resident, Fareeha Khan, praised the focus on electric buses. "It’s good to see the authorities pushing for sustainable options. The electric buses will reduce pollution and traffic congestion in the city."

However, some citizens raised concerns about the efficiency of the transport system. A student, Abdul Basit, commented, "While it’s good that the services are resuming, I hope they also address issues of overcrowding and delays."

With urban transport now back on track, residents are hopeful for smoother commutes and an improved transport experience in the days to come.