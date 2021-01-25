UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Urban Transport To Be Launched On 17 Routes

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Urban transport to be launched on 17 routes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Urban Transport Society has decided to launch urban transport on 17 routes in Faisalabad city and its tehsils to provide affordable and comfortable transport facilities to the citizens.

Chairing a meeting of Faisalabad Urban Transport Society on Monday, Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan said that special care has been taken for public needs and facilities. In this connection, various routes have been decided for urban transport service to accommodate workers, students and commuters.

Giving some details, he said that urban transport service on Route B1 would started from Main Terminal opposite Aminpur Bazaar to Jaranwala via Chiniot Bazaar, GTS, Railway Station, Abdullahpur, Koh-e-Noor, Dhuddiwala, Phattak 209, Central Jail, Makkoana, Mohammad Wala, Khoi, Awagat, Jhal, Lakkarmandi Road, GTS Jaranwala to Railway Station Jaranwala, B2 from Ghulam Mohammadabad to D-Type Chowk, B3 from Gutti/Dry port to Airport, B4 from Main Terminal to Tandlianwala, B5 from Sahianwala Interchange to Roshanwala Bypass, B6 from Chak No.

204-RB Madina Town to Aminpur Bungalow,B7 from General Bus Stand to Painsara, B8 from New Sabzi Mandi to Chak Jhumra, B9 from Main Terminal to Sammundari Mureedwala, B10 from Parokianwala to Khichian/Barnala, B12 from main Terminal to Khararianwala, W13 from Sajjad Wala to Abbaspur, W14 from Darbar Qaim Sain to Sitiana, W 5 from Khurarianwala to D-Type, W16 from Makkoana Bypass to Kamalpur Interchange, W19 Route from General Bus Stand to Dijkot Sarshmeer and W20 would be provided services from Shadab Puli to Pul (Bridge) Dingaro Sargodha Road.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Jail Road Chiniot Sargodha Jaranwala Tandlianwala From Airport

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution delivering on its growth strate ..

1 minute ago

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Switzerland

16 minutes ago

UNICEF appoints Majid Al-Usaimi as First National ..

31 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 492 new COVID-19 cases

31 minutes ago

DGCX launches Daily Gold Futures Contract

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports inks 50-year land lease agreement ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.