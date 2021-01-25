Urban transport to be launched on 17 routes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Urban Transport Society has decided to launch urban transport on 17 routes in Faisalabad city and its tehsils to provide affordable and comfortable transport facilities to the citizens.

Chairing a meeting of Faisalabad Urban Transport Society on Monday, Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan said that special care has been taken for public needs and facilities. In this connection, various routes have been decided for urban transport service to accommodate workers, students and commuters.

Giving some details, he said that urban transport service on Route B1 would started from Main Terminal opposite Aminpur Bazaar to Jaranwala via Chiniot Bazaar, GTS, Railway Station, Abdullahpur, Koh-e-Noor, Dhuddiwala, Phattak 209, Central Jail, Makkoana, Mohammad Wala, Khoi, Awagat, Jhal, Lakkarmandi Road, GTS Jaranwala to Railway Station Jaranwala, B2 from Ghulam Mohammadabad to D-Type Chowk, B3 from Gutti/Dry port to Airport, B4 from Main Terminal to Tandlianwala, B5 from Sahianwala Interchange to Roshanwala Bypass, B6 from Chak No.

204-RB Madina Town to Aminpur Bungalow,B7 from General Bus Stand to Painsara, B8 from New Sabzi Mandi to Chak Jhumra, B9 from Main Terminal to Sammundari Mureedwala, B10 from Parokianwala to Khichian/Barnala, B12 from main Terminal to Khararianwala, W13 from Sajjad Wala to Abbaspur, W14 from Darbar Qaim Sain to Sitiana, W 5 from Khurarianwala to D-Type, W16 from Makkoana Bypass to Kamalpur Interchange, W19 Route from General Bus Stand to Dijkot Sarshmeer and W20 would be provided services from Shadab Puli to Pul (Bridge) Dingaro Sargodha Road.