Urbanization, Population Growth Push Pakistan’s Solid Waste To 48.5 Million Tons Annually: EPA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Deputy Director Dr. Zagham Abbas said on Monday that the rapid urbanization and population growth are driving Pakistan’s solid waste generation to alarming levels, with the country now producing around 48.5 million tons every year.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that 60 to 70 percent of the waste is collected, while the rest remains unmanaged, creating serious environmental challenges.
He revealed that with the support of the Turkish government, Pakistan has received machinery to convert solid organic waste into compost fertilizer.
He said that a separate technology in place to process food waste from restaurants into pet food. “This initiative should be replicated at the municipal level.
He noted that Pakistanis use 50 billion plastic bags each year. “We are working on limiting single-use plastic and recycling existing plastic into benches, dustbins, and planters to put it to practical use.
