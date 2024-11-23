Urbom's Visits In Northern Sindh To Bring Sustainable Development: Shafqat Shah
Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Prominent Senior Politician, Advocate Sayed Shafqat Ali Shah has said that Pakistan is committed to fostering regional peace and stability in the region adding that Pakistan has long standing and historic ties with the United States.
He said that by enhancing the economic, trade and education, municipal services and health cooperation these ties can be further strengthened.
In his statement said on Saturday that US Council General Scott Urbom's visit in northern Sindh showed his commitment to further strengthening the US-Pakistan economic partnership.
Shafqat Ali Shah emphasized the need for a comprehensive package of initiatives in various sectors in northern Sindh including digital trade, mining, energy, climate, services, and the environment.
Shah stressed the need to build confidence in traders and investors.
He said that Urbom' 's visit concluded with exploring avenues to enhance the US-Pakistan partnership in Sindh, particularly focusing on areas of mutual interest which are laudable efforts.
Shafqat Shah said he looked forward to a fruitful dialogue with the ambassador and his team to find ways to generate greater interest from US institutional and individual investors. He termed the positive impact of the US Council General's visit in Khairpur, Sukkur and Jaccobabad districts.
