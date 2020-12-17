UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

URDO, TDEA Organises Online Workshop For Journalists

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

URDO, TDEA organises online workshop for journalists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :United Rural Development Organization (URDO) in collaboration with Trust for Democratic education and Accountability (TDEA) and Fair and Free Election Network (FAFEN) Thursday arranged an online workshop for journalists working in district Peshawar.

The workshop titled 'Local Action for Democratic and Inclusive Response to Covid-19' was aimed to impart journalist community new modes of digital techniques to work during corona pandemic and monitor repose of people regarding efforts government to deal coronavirus pandemic.

Renowned journalist, Aamir Wasim informed journalists about various ways of reporting during Covid-19, guidelines of WHO relating to coronavirus, professional obligations, safety procedures and strategy to deal personal threats including their recording and use of positioning applications.

Executive Director URDO, Zaheer Khattak told the participants about main objectives of online training workshop including awareness among journalists about laws, rules and regulations relating to their profession, organizations working for their protection, use of digital tools in journalism and role of free journalism in a democratic setup.

Related Topics

Election Peshawar Education Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates wins ‘Airline of the Year’ at Aviatio ..

36 minutes ago

Dnata named Ground Support Services Provider of th ..

51 minutes ago

Air Arabia wins ‘Low-Cost Airline of the Year’ ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: Challenges during COVID-19 res ..

1 hour ago

Masdar, PT PJBI form joint venture to drive develo ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Undersecretary of Depar ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.