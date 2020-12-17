URDO, TDEA organises online workshop for journalists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :United Rural Development Organization (URDO) in collaboration with Trust for Democratic education and Accountability (TDEA) and Fair and Free Election Network (FAFEN) Thursday arranged an online workshop for journalists working in district Peshawar.

The workshop titled 'Local Action for Democratic and Inclusive Response to Covid-19' was aimed to impart journalist community new modes of digital techniques to work during corona pandemic and monitor repose of people regarding efforts government to deal coronavirus pandemic.

Renowned journalist, Aamir Wasim informed journalists about various ways of reporting during Covid-19, guidelines of WHO relating to coronavirus, professional obligations, safety procedures and strategy to deal personal threats including their recording and use of positioning applications.

Executive Director URDO, Zaheer Khattak told the participants about main objectives of online training workshop including awareness among journalists about laws, rules and regulations relating to their profession, organizations working for their protection, use of digital tools in journalism and role of free journalism in a democratic setup.