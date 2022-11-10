Urdu Afsana conference to be held on Nov 11

The opening ceremony of two-day Urdu Afsana (fiction) conference in collaboration with Chalk Literary Forum and Diamond Jubilee Committee of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will be kicked off on November 11, at 3 pm at City Club Sports Complex, Kashmir Road here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The opening ceremony of two-day urdu Afsana (fiction) conference in collaboration with Chalk Literary Forum and Diamond Jubilee Committee of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will be kicked off on November 11, at 3 pm at City Club sports Complex, Kashmir Road here.

The inauguration of the conference will be done by Chief Guest Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon.

The ceremony will be presided over by renowned intellectual, columnist and journalist Mahmood Sham and Dr. Moinuddin Aqeel.

Mubeen Mirza will deliver a keynote speech on the topic "Pakistan Mein Urdu Afsana Aaj Kay Tanazur Mein"Other speakers include Dr. Auj-e-Kamal and Saima Nafis.