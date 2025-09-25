Open Menu

Urdu Book 'Zindagi' By Khurram Asghar Launched

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 07:40 PM

The inauguration ceremony of the Urdu book 'Zindagi', authored by Khurram Asghar, was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Thursday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The inauguration ceremony of the urdu book 'Zindagi', authored by Khurram Asghar, was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Thursday.

The event drew a distinguished gathering, including prominent guests such as MPA Faisal Ikram, Vice President SCCI Omer Khalid, and President of the Sialkot Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry, Mian Khalil.

Each guest honored the occasion with their presence and shared insightful remarks with the assembled audience, highlighting the cultural and literary significance of the book. The event was warmly received, celebrating the contribution of Khurram Asghar to Urdu literature.

