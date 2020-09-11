UrduPoint.com
Urdu Conference Vows To Defend Urdu On All Front In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:28 PM

Urdu Conference vows to defend Urdu on all front in IIOJK

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Jammu and Kashmir Urdu Council Friday said that Urdu will be defended on all fronts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Jammu and Kashmir urdu Council Friday said that Urdu will be defended on all fronts.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, JKUC will launch a mass movement with all schools of thought to protect it, reported Kashmir Media Service.

The Jammu and Kashmir Urdu Council, in a statement issued after a meeting in Srinagar, said that the recent decision taken by the Indian Cabinet on official languages in Kashmir was discussed in detail.

It may be recalled that the Narendra Modi-led Indian communal government recently approved the status of Urdu, Dogri, Kashmiri, Hindi and English as official languages in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to reduce the status and importance of Urdu.

The statement said that the speakers at the meeting unanimously reiterated that a comprehensive struggle is essential to maintain the constitutional and official status of Urdu in which all sections of the society must be included.

It was decided in the meeting that in days to come, journalists, business organizations and other sections of the society would be contacted and taken into confidence in this regard.

Concern was also expressed at the meeting that the Urdu language has been treated like a step-mother for decades and is being rendered ineffective.

It was stated in a meeting that it was not possible to conduct the work in the offices in five languages as those who know and write Dogri, Kashmiri and Hindi languages would not be available in every office.

The meeting was attended by members of the Urdu Council as well as leading figures of the civil society.

