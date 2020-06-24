"Urdu Criticism: Past, Present And Future" Conference Held At USKT

University of Sialkot (USKT) organized an online conference on "Urdu Criticism: Past, Present and Future".

Vice Chancellor (VC) Sialkot University, Prof Dr Saeed Al-Hassan Chishti presided over the conference in which many professors from different universities expressed their views.

Speaking on the occasion the VC paid homage to the glorious traditions of urdu literature and said that no matter how difficult time is, the process of research, creation and critique should be continued.

The special guest of the conference, Prof Dr Yusuf Khushk, chairman, academy of Literature Pakistan, appreciated the efforts of the University. The keynote address at the conference was delivered by Prof Dr Ziaul Hassan of Oriental College, Punjab University, Lahore.

Many eminent personalities from universities across the country and scholars including Dr Abid Hussain Sial (Numl University, Islamabad), Dr Tariq Hashmi (GC University, Faisalabad), Dr Sohail Abbas (Lahore Garrison University), Dr Muhammad Afzal Butt (GC Women University, Sialkot), Dr Sabina Owais (GC Women University Sialkot), Dr Fazilat Bano (Minhaj University, Lahore), Dr Ashraf Kamal (Government Post Graduate College, Bhakkar), Dr Muhammad Iftikhar Shafi (Government Post Graduate College, Sahiwal) Usman Ghani Raad (Numl University, Islamabad) and Allahyar Saqib (Lahore Garrison University) presented their papers.

Meanwhile, Chairman Faisal Manzoor and CEO Rehan Younas added that Sialkot University was engaged in the promotion of high academic traditions in all walks of life.