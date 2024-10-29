Urdu Debate Competition, Grand Assembly held at SPS

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) An annual inter-house urdu debate competition and Grand Assembly was held at Sadiq Public

School (PSP) Bahawalpur.

In the Grand Assembly, certificates and awards were distributed to students who achieved

success in various extracurricular activities.

Students who excelled in Matric, O Level, and AS Level were awarded Academic Excellence

Certificates. The chief guest for this event was Principal of Sadiq Public school David Dowdles.

One student from each class was elected to the Student Council through voting among the students,

while one student from each class was appointed by the administration.

Thirty students were designated as Prefects for different houses for the year 2024-25. Junaid

Ahmad from Abbas House and Muhammad Waseem Akram from Anwar Sikandar House were

appointed as Deputy Head Boys.

The annual inter-house Urdu debate competition was held among senior section students.

According to the judges decision, Rahmat Farooqi from Amna House secured the first position

and received the "Saeed Ahmed Hashmi Challenge Cup for Best Speaker." Amna Ahmed from

Fatima House secured the second position, and Muhammad Umar Farooq from Anwar Sikandar House was awarded third position.

The Consolation prize was given to Dua Zahra from Fatima House. Amna House achieved first place in the house ranking, earning the "Hafiz Shafiq Uddin Challenge Cup." Fatima House came in second, while Khadijah House secured third place.

The chief judge for this award-winning debate was Professor Dr Asim Taqleen Durrani from the Urdu Department, Government Sadiq Egerton College Bahawalpur.

The other judges included Professor Dr Iftikhar Ali Iftikhar from the Urdu Department, Government Sadiq Egerton College, Bahawalpur, and Professor Dr Humaira Akram from the Urdu Department, Government College for Women Dubai Mahal Road, Bahawalpur.