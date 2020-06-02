Urdu department of Islamia University launches first research journal

The Department of Urdu and Iqbaliat, Islamia University of Bahawalpur has launched its first research journal " Matan"

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Department of urdu and Iqbaliat, Islamia University of Bahawalpur has launched its first research journal " Matan".

Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob along with Chairperson Urdu Department Prof Dr. Rubina Rafiq inaugurated the journal in a ceremony held online.

The VC said that the university was focusing on quality research promoting the creative efforts of faculty and students. This research journal will pave the way for showcasing the skill of Urdu writers through a recognized platform. He appreciated efforts of the Urdu Department for introducing a quality research journal on national horizon uplifting university's literary image.