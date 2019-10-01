Urdu Haiku Mushaira at Arts Council on Saturday

Pakistan Japan Cultural Association (PCJA) will host 34th Urdu Haiku Mushaira here on Saturday to mark enthronement of Emperor Naruhito and advent of new era "Reiwa" in Japan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Japan Cultural Association (PCJA) will host 34th urdu Haiku Mushaira here on Saturday to mark enthronement of Emperor Naruhito and advent of new era "Reiwa" in Japan.

According to an announcement here on Tuesday, the event with the theme "Hamara Dostana" is being arranged in collaboration with Arts Council of Pakistan and is also being supported by the Consulate General of Japan, Karachi.

The first Urdu Haiku Mushaira held in 1983 was said to have become the "Symbol of Friendship between Pakistan and Japan," increasingly attracting the Pakistani poets and literary minded people of the country.

These poets taking great interest in Haiku, the most popular form of Japanese poetry, comprising three lines and 17 syllables (5,7,5 syllables) also containing a word to indicate season, have turned it an important component of Urdu poetry.

During the 34th Urdu Haiku Mushaira each poet will present total 5 Haiku, including one Urdu translation of Basho's Haiku, two original Urdu Haiku under the theme of "Tulu-e-Subhe-Nau" to mark the enthronement of the Japanese Emperor and advent of new era in Japan and two original Urdu Haiku under free theme, said the organisers.