Urdu Has A Glorious Past, Brilliant Present ,a Bright Future: Ghazala Saifi

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 11:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :All Languages of the country are Important but urdu is Our National Language. These views were expressed by Federal Parliamentary Secretary Ghazala Saifi while addressing the closing session of a three- day International Urdu Conference organized by National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) here on Friday. She said that Urdu had a glorious past, a brilliant present and a bright future,adding that ''Teachers and Researchers should come forward for the development of Urdu.

She further stated "We need to adopt a cohesive approach towards Urdu and other Regional Languages." Renowned poet and writer Amjad islam Amjad said that there was a need to bring the Urdu closer to all other regional languages of Pakistan.

The inclusion of vocabulary from different Mother Tongues to Urdu, would bring them closer,he added. Dr. Yousaf Khushk, Chairman Pakistan academy of Letters ( PAL) said that Urdu was fast becoming the language of science and technology.

Urdu language speakers existed in great numbers today and literature was being created in abundance on every aspect and at all levels,he said.

Dr Salma Shaheen said that Urdu was an important language of the Sub-continent.

She said that undoubtedly, it was spoken not only in Pakistan but in many other countries. Dr Sofia Khushk, head of Urdu Department, Jamshoro University Sindh while expressing her views said that Urdu language had a vast capacity to absorb dialects and words of different languages.

