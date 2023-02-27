Urdu has ability to encompass all languages: CII chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz on Monday said urdu has the ability to encompass all languages as it was a very broad and inclusive language.

Addressing the 'National Language Day and Our Responsibilities' conference organized in collaboration with Tehreek Nafaz-e-Urdu Pakistan here at the council, he appreciated the unwavering efforts of the Tehreek Nafaz-e-Urdu for the promotion of national language and termed it a lamp in the storm.

The chairman said the department of translation was doing creative work in the country as the translation was a very wide field, which would improve academic services.

He said Urdu was facing many difficulties nowadays as compared to the past and the work of the National Language Promotion Department formerly known as the National Language Authority or Urdu Language Authority had been expanded for the promotion of Urdu.

He opined that there should be a knowledge-based society that would lead to a knowledge-based economy.

Dr Qibla said Urdu and all other languages and kinds of literature were going through difficult times. "If Urdu is being served a little, it is being done in religious institutions which are speaking correct Urdu," he added.

He said it was not right to depend only on Pakistan Television as the language spoken on private channels and used in tickers were not taken into account. "My suggestion is to start a movement for the implementation of the Supreme Court's decision," he proposed adding that we should design national languages draft.

Dr Qibla said, "We should not pit Urdu with English, but we should give importance to all our languages. Urdu was the language of communication which was a beautiful gift for us."He proposed to take English as a medium of communication and conduct our competitive examinations in Urdu instead of English.