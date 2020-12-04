Urdu language spreads message of love all over the globe: Scholars

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Prominent scholars, intellectuals and writers on Thursday observed that the urdu language moves across the borders like a breeze and Urdu has spread the message of love all over the world but the development of the Urdu language in this century has not been as great as it was in the last two or three centuries.

They shared these views in the inaugural session of the 13th International Urdu Conference organized by Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi here on Thursday.

They said that the more the Urdu language was crushed, the more it developed. In a society, literature goes hand in hand with the whole society, they said.

Prominent writers and intellectuals including Peerzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, Zahida Hina, Noorul Huda Shah, Hasina Moin, Prof. Sehar Ansari, Qudsia Akbar, Shah Muhammad Marri Yusuf Khushk shared the stage while Iftikhar Arif, Gopi Chand Narang and Yasmeen Hameed addressed the event through video link.

The International Urdu Conference Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi was also seen live on social media all over the world.

Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Ali Shah,, who was the special guest at the Urdu Conference, said that Ahmad Shah was credited with trying to connect the whole Pakistan in the form of the Urdu Conference.

He said that the four provinces of Pakistan have their own diverse languages and cultures and the International Urdu Conference is a link to unite these all.

He said that Urdu is a "Lashkari Zubaan" made up of all languages and today speakers of belonged to different regions of Pakistan, are sitting under the presidency of Ms. Zahra Nigah.

President of Arts Council Ahmad Shah said that the purpose of the Urdu Conference is to show what impact the writers have left on the society with their creations and what role they should play for the guidance for a better future of the society.

He said that this dream of International Urdu Conference was seen 13 years ago and we have been successfully organizing this event but today we are saddened on the occasion of the 13th Conference because some very loving and precious people are not among us.

He said that due to the current situation, the participation of more people was avoided and many of our writers and poets are joining the conference through video link as we have continued this tradition alive.

He said that no language of Pakistan is in conflict with Urdu but some people want to do politics on the basis of languages just for their own personal gain.

He said that there is no difference of opinion among the intellectuals of different languages except for ideas.

He said that the purpose of this Urdu conference is to bring together people of different ideas and let us know that philosophers and writers have created a society with their creations.

He said that different parts of Arts Councils are being named after Josh Maleehabadi, Sadiqin, Mehdi Hassan, Kamal Ahmad Rizvi and other prominent writers, intellectuals and artists to pay their tributes for their outstanding services.

Famous writer Gopi Chand Narang said that writers and Intellectuals should lead the society and it is their responsibility to convey both aspects of the society to their audience and readers.

Prof. Sahar Ansari said that literature has never received as much attention in this century as it got in the past.

Prof. Dr. Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui said that this Urdu conference is a practical demonstration of the best performance in adverse conditions.

Zahida Hina said that despite the cloud of war on the borders and the global epidemic, the convening of the Urdu Conference is welcoming.

Shah Mohammad Murree said that they are working for the promotion of literature in Balochistan.

He said that the writers and intellectuals have to work round-the-clock, for the betterment of the society.

Well known writer Hasina Moin said that she loves Urdu language and the one who loves and shares, is never disappointed.