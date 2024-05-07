Urdu literature has its profound impact in contemporary society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Abid Ullah the president of the urdu Literary Society said that Urdu literature has its profound impact and significance in contemporary society. He expressed these views while addressing the event titled "Bazam Saknoran" and "Mushairah Bayad Jun Eliya" at the Dr. Hafeezullah Auditorium of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar on Tuesday

Dr. Sami Siraj in his opening address, extended a warm welcome to all attendees, emphasizing the celebration of Urdu Day and its significance in highlighting the rich tapestry of Urdu literature and culture. He shed light on the intersection of Urdu literature and medical science education, underscoring the value and relevance of Urdu literature in enhancing medical knowledge and understanding.

Earlier, Abid Ullah the president of the Urdu Literary Society at the Institute of Pharmaceutical Society delivered an introductory speech and welcomed the esteemed guests.

The program featured a diverse array of segments, including a mushaira showcasing the poetic talents of esteemed poets, discussions on poetry by students, and poignant sketches depicting the plight of oppressed communities in Palestine.

An insightful discussion was also held on the importance of Urdu literature, further emphasizing its profound impact and significance in contemporary society. Additionally, this event was made possible with the invaluable contributions of organizers Abid Ullah, Khushbakht Saghir, Sarban, Furqan, Hameed, and Siddiq Ur Rahman.

The event was graced by the presence of notable figures including VC KMU Professor Dr. Zia ul Haq, Director KMU Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences Dr. Sami Siraj, Director of sports Nasir Salim Arab, Chief Proctor KMU Dr. Haji Bahadur, and distinguished guests and poets, among whom were Dr. Sajid Rahim, Umar Anwar, Dam Mehdi, and Khawara Bhatti. Faculty members and students from all KMU campus institutes also participated in the event.

