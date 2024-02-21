Open Menu

Urdu Poet Mushfiq Khwaja Remembered On Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 06:15 PM

Urdu poet Mushfiq Khwaja remembered on death anniversary

The 19th death anniversary of Urdu poet, literary columnist, critic and distinguished researcher Mushfiq Khwaja was observed on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The 19th death anniversary of Urdu poet, literary columnist, critic and distinguished researcher Mushfiq Khwaja was observed on Wednesday.

Mushfiq Khwaja's original name was Khwaja Abdul Hai and he was born in Lahore. After securing M.A degree in Urdu from Karachi University, he got associated with 'Anjuman Taraqi Urdu'.

Affiliation with 'Anjuman Taraqi Urdu' ignited Mushfiq Khwaja's personality and he carried out many important research achievements from this platform. In the 1980s, Mushfiq Khwaja started writing a literary column under the pen name of 'Khama Bagosh', which created a sensation in the entire subcontinent.

All his life, Mushfiq Khwaja remained engaged in purely academic and research writing and compilation. Among his famous works and compilations are 'Tazkira-i-Khush Marka-i-Zaiba', 'Ghalib and Safeer Bilgrami', 'Jaiza-e-Makhtootaat-e-Urdu', 'Khama Bagosh Ke Qalam Se', 'Sukhan Dar Sukhan', 'Sukhan Haay Na Guftani', 'Sukhan Haay Gustarana', 'Aabiyaat'(poetry collection)' and Kulliyat-E-Yagana'.

Mushfiq Khwaja also wrote about fifty features on various topics for Radio Pakistan. He was conferred with the Presidential Medal in 1988 in recognition of his academic and literary services.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Anjuman Peruvian Nuevo Sol Karachi University From

Recent Stories

Political parties urged to forge national accord t ..

Political parties urged to forge national accord to steer country out of crises

10 seconds ago
 Opening ceremony of 19th Cholistan Rally held

Opening ceremony of 19th Cholistan Rally held

11 seconds ago
 'Zakat Day' observed in Sargodha

'Zakat Day' observed in Sargodha

13 seconds ago
 Introducing the Long-Lasting Value Beast: realme N ..

Introducing the Long-Lasting Value Beast: realme Note 50 Available in Pakistan f ..

6 minutes ago
 TECNO Mobile Receives Prestigious Award from the P ..

TECNO Mobile Receives Prestigious Award from the President of Pakistan for Techn ..

9 minutes ago
 UoS seminar highlights Tax Ombudsman's role in pro ..

UoS seminar highlights Tax Ombudsman's role in protecting taxpayers' rights

8 minutes ago
10 smoke-emitting vehicles fined

10 smoke-emitting vehicles fined

8 minutes ago
 Sudanese envoy, LCCI chief want more trade between ..

Sudanese envoy, LCCI chief want more trade between his country, Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews upgradation work at Services ..

Commissioner reviews upgradation work at Services Hospital

11 minutes ago
 UoM, Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur sig ..

UoM, Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur sign MoU

4 minutes ago
 COMSTECH, PEC ink MoU to upscale engineering capac ..

COMSTECH, PEC ink MoU to upscale engineering capacity of OIC states

4 minutes ago
 Germany cuts 2024 growth forecast as economic woes ..

Germany cuts 2024 growth forecast as economic woes pile up

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan