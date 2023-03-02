Urdu poet 'Nasir Kazmi' remembred on his 51st death anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Famous urdu poet Nasir Kazmi was remembered on his 51st death anniversary when people from all walks of life including literary circles with media platforms paid him rich tributes for his poetic contribution.

Nasir Kazmi was considered one of the greatest poets of his era.

He was born on December 8, 1925, at Ambala in British India. He received education from Ambala, Simla and Lahore. After the creation of Pakistan, he came to Lahore, electronic channels reported.

He did some journalistic work with 'Auraq-e-Nau' as an editor and became editor-in-chief of the magazine in 1952.

Later, he was associated with Radio Pakistan and other literary publications and organizations.

Nasir Kazmi started his poetic life in 1940 by following the style of Akhtar Sherani and wrote romantic poems and sonnets.

He also began writing ghazals under the guidance of Hafeez Hoshyarpuri. He was a great admirer of Mir Taqi Mir.

His poetry has been used in several songs in dramas during Pakistan Television's (ptv) golden era and in Pakistani films.

His last four books were published after his death. He died in Lahore on March 2, 1972, due to stomach cancer.

Moreover, ghazals by Nasir Kazmi have also been used in Bollywood songs.