Urdu Poet 'Noon Meem Rashid' Remembered On His Anniversary

Wed 09th October 2019

Urdu Poet 'Noon Meem Rashid' remembered on his anniversary

Renowned Urdu poet and writer, Nazar Muhammad Rashed commonly known as Noon Meem Rashed was remembered on the occasion of his 44th death anniversary on Wednesday (today)

Rashed was born as Nazar Muhammad in a Janjua family in the village of Kot Bhaaga, Akaal Garh (now Alipur Chatha), Wazirabad, Gujranwala district, Punjab, and earned a master's degree in economics from the Government College Lahore.

Rashed served the UN and worked in many countries. He is considered to be the 'father of Modernism' in Urdu Literature.

Along with Faiz Ahmed Faiz, he is one of the great progressive poets in Pakistani literature.

He rebelled against the traditional form of 'ghazal' and became the first major exponent of free verse in Urdu Literature. His first book of free verse, Mavra, was published in 1940 and established him as a pioneering figure in free form Urdu poetry.

His poem "Zindagi sey dartey ho" was set to music in the 2011 Bollywood movie.

He died in a London hospital on October 9, 1975.

