Urdu poet, philosopher, lexicographer Nasim Amrohvi remembered

Urdu poet, philosopher and lexicographer Nasim Amrohvi was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Urdu poet, philosopher and lexicographer Nasim Amrohvi was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Thursday.

Born on August 24, 1908 in Amroha, his birth name was Syed Qaim Raza Taqvi.

In 1950, he migrated to Pakistan and settled to Karachi in 1961.

Nasim Amrohvi was a member of urdu Lughat board.

Over several years, Nasim Amrohvi compiled an Urdu dictionary entitled Nasim-ul-Lughat. For each word Nasim-ul-Lughat provides not only its meaning, its usage, its related proverbs but also the verses containing it.

Some of his major works include Khutbat-e-Mushiran,Adabi Kahaniyan,Nasim ul-Lughat, Urdu,Musaddas-i- Nasim,Farhang-i Iqbal,Urdu Lughat : Tarikhi Usul Par,Marsiyah-e-Josh, Cashmah--Gham and Nazm-e-Urdu.

Nasim Amrohvi died in Karachi on February 28,1987.