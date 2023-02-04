UrduPoint.com

Urdu Poet, Writer, Translator Baqar Naqvi Remembered

Urdu poet, prose writer, and translator Baqar Naqvi was remembered on his birth anniversary. He was born in Allahabad on February 4, 1936

Baqar Naqvi had done terrific work in the fields of urdu prose as well as poetry. He was acclaimed as a leading modern poet, whose poetry, although using the traditional Urdu genre Ghazal was full of very fresh sensibility of the modern world.

Apart from poetry, he had done some monumental historical work in the field of Urdu prose. He wrote the first-ever comprehensive book in Urdu language on Alfred Nobel titled Nobel Adabiyaat before following up with Nobel Amn Kay Sou Baras in which he has profiled the Nobel Peace Laureates of 100 years.

He has also written books on the subjects of genetics, electronics and artificial intelligence.

The books written by him include Masnooei Zehaanat, Barqiyaat, Daaman, Ganga, Jamna, Saaraswati, Khaliyay ki Duniya, Moti Moti Rang, Mutthi Bhar Taaray and Taaza Hava. He received UBL-Jang Literary Award in 2010 for Nobel Adbiyaat while Taaza Hava won him the Best Book in the West Award from Urdu Markaz in Los Angeles, USA.

He died on February 13, 2019 at the age of 83.

