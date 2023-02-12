Urdu speaking community should join PPP for development of Hyderabad: MPA

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Member Sindh Assembly Abdul Jabbar Khan appealed to the Urdu-speaking people of Hyderabad to join Pakistan People's Party.

In a statement, MPA said that PPP was the only political party which can provide rights to the citizens of Hyderabad.

He said the provincial government had launched several development schemes in Hyderabad and work was underway on these projects.

The government has laid a network of roads in the city, which will speed up the process of development, he said.