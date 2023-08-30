Urdu translation of book Maai Mujawar launched

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :urdu translation of the book, Maai Mujawar, written by renowned poet and writer Gul Muhammad Koondhar was launched here in Government Degree College and Post Graduate Center Latifabad on Tuesday.

Addressing the ceremony Koondhar said the objective of the translation of the book was to introduce not only urban society to rural society but also make it familiar to the rest of the world.

Honorary guest and former president Kali Mori College University Prof. Nasir uddin Shaikh urged intellectuals to highlight the role of society, scenarios as well and related issues.

Senior journalist Niaz Panhwer said that GulKoondhar has revealed the roles of society with honesty.

Famous writers Sajid Chandio, Dr. Pervaiz Iqbal, Prof. Rafiq Ahmed, Prof.Khalid Rajpoot, Prof. Abdul Latif Ansari, Prof. Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Prof. Anwer Ansari, Hanif Durani and others also spoke on the occasion.