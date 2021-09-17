UrduPoint.com

Urdu Translation Of World's First Novel Launched

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 11:16 PM

Urdu translation of world's first novel launched

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Consul General of Japan in Karachi Toshikazu Isomura Friday said the 70th anniversary of Pak-Japan diplomatic relations would be celebrated in a mega event next year.

Japan intends to extend its bilateral relations with Pakistan in literary and cultural sectors also, he said while addressing a launching ceremony of urdu translation of "Tale of Genji", the world's first novel, at Karachi Press Club.

Consul General of Japan expressed his gratitude on launching of a historic novel's Urdu version in the city of Karachi.

He said the novel was authored a thousand year ago.

It was novel's first and authentic translation in Urdu.

The novel was published by Royal Publications in collaboration with Pak-Japan Literature Forum. Baqir Naqvi was assigned to translate the historic novel about five years ago.

Toshikazu Isomura said the outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 caused the delay in publication of novel. The second edition of the novel's Urdu translation would be issued in the next year.

He said the novel earlier has been translated in different languages. On the occasion, Secretary Karachi Press Club Rizwan Bhatti also spoke.

