Urdu unites people living across Pakistan: Administrator Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that urdu is the only language that unites people living in all provinces of Pakistan.

"The services of Baba-e-Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq, for the development and promotion of Urdu cannot be forgotten," the Administrator said this while addressing a function held on the occasion of 60th birth anniversary of Maulvi Abdul Haq by the citizens of Karachi at his mausoleum.

Senior Director Culture sports and Recreation Saif Abbas, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, General Secretary of Anjuman-e-Asatza Abdul Haq Campus Roshan Ali, Muhammad Siddique of Computer Science Department, General Secretary of Officers Association Khurram Mushtaq, Head of education Department Dr. Kamal Haider, members Nominating Committee and other teachers of Urdu University were also present.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Maulvi Abdul Haq had dedicated his entire life to the service of Urdu and remained committed to give Urdu its rightful place.

"Maulvi Abdul Haq is one of the pioneers in making Urdu the national language of Pakistan. He can undoubtedly be called the pioneer of Urdu caravan," he added.

The establishment of Anjuman-e-Tarqi Urdu and Federal Urdu University is due to efforts embodiment of Baba-e-Urdu.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the FUUAST is the place where Maulvi Abdul Haq not only spent his last days in the service of Urdu but also has a comfortable life here.

He said that Maulvi Abdul Haq had declared Urdu as a symbol of our nationality, a monument to our forefathers and a trustee of our traditions.

"Maulvi Abdul Haq's greatest achievement is the transfer of Anjuman-e-Tarqi Urdu to Pakistan, whose library contains rare manuscripts of science and art,"he added.

Barrister Wahab said that Moulvi Abdul Haq did not compromise and always stood by his position. "we need the same kind of spirit and determination today" he said.