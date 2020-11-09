UrduPoint.com
Urdu University Announces Admission

Mon 09th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Urdu University announces admission

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Controller Examination, Federal urdu University of Arts Science and Technology Ghias-uddin Ahmed Monday announced that M.A Private Annual Examination forms can be submitted online from November 10 to 20, from 9 am to 7 pm.

The form can be downloaded online from university's website along with examination fee voucher.

The examination fee has been fixed at Rs. 4600, said the statement released here.

The forms, complete documents, attached with the registration form should be sent by post to the Controllers of Examination address.

Ghias-uddin Ahmed said that the date for submission of registration forms for BA, B.Com, MA and Madras Special Examination (Certificate Equivalent) Private Year 2020 has been extended till November 12, 2020.

