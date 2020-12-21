Urdu University extends date for admission in Bachelors program till Dec 31

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), on Monday announced to extend the date for submission of admission forms for the year 2021 (morning) of Bachelors Programs, till December 31, 2020.

This was announced by Director Admission, Dr. Syed Akhlaq Hussain, said a spokesperson of the Varsity.

The admission form may be submitted online on the website www.fuuast.edu.pk.

It is pertinent to mention here that under HEC policy, admissions in MA, MSc (two year program) will not be given this year.