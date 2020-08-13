Urdu University extends registration forms submission date

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Controller Examination Federal urdu University, Ghayyas-udin Ahmed on Thursday announced that the date for submission of private registration forms for BA, B.Com, MA and Madrassa Special Examination (Maudal) for the year 2020 has been extended till September 15, 2020.

Interested candidates can download registration forms online from www.fuuast.edu.pk, said a spokesman of Urdu University. Registration form along with the relevant documents and a pay order of Rs. 5000 can be submitted or dispatched to the office of the Controller Examination.