Urdu University Organizes Seminar To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Urdu University organizes seminar to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal urdu University Islamabad yesterday organised a seminar regarding "Kashmir Solidarity Day" which was participated by a large number of students and heads of all departments to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers.

On the special invitation of In-charge Islamabad Campus Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Ishaq, the leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Mr. Parvez Shah participated as a special guest.

Islamabad Campus in-charge Dr. Hafiz Mohammad Ishaq in his address while welcoming Mr. Parvez Shah and all the participants said that only those living in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) can understand the pain of the people of Kashmir who are victims of brutal oppression and tyranny of India for many decades.

"Today we are going to come together to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and I believe that very soon Kashmir will get freedom from the illegal rule of India" he added.

Addressing the participants, Chief Guest Mr. Parvez Shah shed light on the various periods of Kashmir's freedom struggle since the establishment of Pakistan till now.

Appreciating all the encouragement given by the government and the people of Pakistan for the cause of Kashmir, he said that the Kashmiris love Pakistan and consider it as their home.

He said that All Parties Hurriyat Conference is highlighting the freedom struggle of Kashmir worldwide by informing about the Indian atrocities.

Currently, Parvez said, the Indian government is engaged in the strategy of genocide of Kashmiris and turning them into a minority.

He expressed hope that by the grace and mercy of Allah Almighty, Kashmiris will get the right to vote according to the resolutions of the United Nations and the people of Kashmir will get freedom from Indian rule.

