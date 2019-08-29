UrduPoint.com
Urdu Version Of Play Brecht Performed At Pakistan National Council Of The Arts

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 10:15 PM

The stage play Brecht's Urdu version was performed here on Thursday at auditorium of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The stage play Brecht's urdu version was performed here on Thursday at auditorium of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

It was organized by 29 Production in collaboration with German Embassy in Islamabad and PNCA.

The play was translated by Mansoor Saeed, directed by Asif Shah and Co-directored by Akash Bukhari.

The play tells the story of a rich merchant, who must cross the fictional Ya-hi Desert to close an oil deal. During the trip the class differences between him and his working-class porter were shown.

As he becomes increasingly afraid of the desert, the merchant's brutality increased and he felt terribly alone without police nearby to protect him.

During the course he killed one of his servant, the merchant was being trialed in the court and set free on the grounds that it happened in self-defence which showed that the society served only the rich and it was the poor who paid the price.

The play reflected the inequalities and injustice between the rich and the poor.

