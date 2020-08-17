UrduPoint’s three anchors grabe “Digital Media Reporting Awards”

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2020) UrduPoint’s three anchors grabbed “Digital Media Reporting Awards” in recently countrywide launched “Police Awam Sath Sath” programme on Monday.

Umar Janjua from UrduPoint’s Islamabad, Burhanuddin from Lahore’s office and Zohaib Mansha from UrduPoint’s Karachi Office were declared winners.

“It’s moment of immense pleasure for me,” said UrduPoint’s anchor Burhanuddin. “All credit goes to UrduPoint and my bosses,” he further said.

All three winners termed it victory of UrduPoint and their bosses, especially UrduPoint CEO Ali Chaudhary and Digital Media Head Shahid Nazir Chaudhary. They said they all were grateful to Mr. Ali Chaudhary and Shahid Nazir Chaudhary for their support and guidance.

“This victory is the victory of UrduPoint and our kind bosses, especially Ali Chaudhary sahib and Shahid Nazir Chaudhry who gave us space to grow professionally,” said all the winners while responding to this scribe regarding their recent success.

“We shall continue to work for this esteemed organization in future with the same passion,” they added.

CRS Chief Executive Officer Aneeq Zafar congratulated the winners and said that media played key role in grabbing attention of the law makers towards reforms in police.

“Professional expertise and understanding of laws and different ways of investigation are required for a reporter who cover police,” said Aneeq Zafar, pointing out that otherwise problems surfaced which damaged both sides.

Senior Journalist Amir Ghauri said that professional expertise was very important for reporting on sensitive issues.