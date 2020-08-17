UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UrduPoint’s Three Anchors Grabe “Digital Media Reporting Awards”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 07:14 PM

UrduPoint’s three anchors grabe “Digital Media Reporting Awards”

UrduPoint’s three anchors including Umar Janjua from Islamabad, Burhan-ud-Din from Lahore and Zohaib Mansha from Karachi won the best reporting awards on sensitive issues of police department in a recently launched progamme “Police Awam Sath Sath”.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2020) UrduPoint’s three anchors grabbed “Digital Media Reporting Awards” in recently countrywide launched “Police Awam Sath Sath” programme on Monday.

Umar Janjua from UrduPoint’s Islamabad, Burhanuddin from Lahore’s office and Zohaib Mansha from UrduPoint’s Karachi Office were declared winners.

“It’s moment of immense pleasure for me,” said UrduPoint’s anchor Burhanuddin. “All credit goes to UrduPoint and my bosses,” he further said.

All three winners termed it victory of UrduPoint and their bosses, especially UrduPoint CEO Ali Chaudhary and Digital Media Head Shahid Nazir Chaudhary. They said they all were grateful to Mr. Ali Chaudhary and Shahid Nazir Chaudhary for their support and guidance.

“This victory is the victory of UrduPoint and our kind bosses, especially Ali Chaudhary sahib and Shahid Nazir Chaudhry who gave us space to grow professionally,” said all the winners while responding to this scribe regarding their recent success.

“We shall continue to work for this esteemed organization in future with the same passion,” they added.

CRS Chief Executive Officer Aneeq Zafar congratulated the winners and said that media played key role in grabbing attention of the law makers towards reforms in police.

“Professional expertise and understanding of laws and different ways of investigation are required for a reporter who cover police,” said Aneeq Zafar, pointing out that otherwise problems surfaced which damaged both sides.

Senior Journalist Amir Ghauri said that professional expertise was very important for reporting on sensitive issues.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Police Same Media All From

Recent Stories

Police launch search operation in Bani, adjoining ..

3 minutes ago

Police arrest two; recover 1250 grams charras, 50 ..

3 minutes ago

Belarusian Interior Troops Convoy Passes Along Ind ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 168 points to 40,122 ..

3 minutes ago

Facebook in India storm after hate speech claims

3 minutes ago

NAB files reference against Shehbaz family in mone ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.