Urea fertilizer for preparing 10,000 milk recovered

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed to have recovered urea fertiliser along with chemicals used for preparing about ten thousand litres milk from suburban area here Tuesday morning

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed to have recovered urea fertiliser along with chemicals used for preparing about ten thousand litres milk from suburban area here Tuesday morning.

Adulterated milk was thrown away on the spot and factory owner was registered in FIR by the police on report of the the food authority.

Raid was conducted under supervision of PFA's deputy director operation with the help of Gagu Mandi police station on tip-off at an area called Adda Shah Junaid.

Fake milk was being loaded in tanker to supply at different nooks and corners of the region, it was said.

It's pertinent to note that commercial urea is added to milk to increase non-protein nitrogen content to preserve and increase shelf life of the liquid substance.