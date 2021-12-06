Urea to be provided through CNIC: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad said that urea fertilizer would be provided to the farmers through their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad said that urea fertilizer would be provided to the farmers through their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC).

Taking notice of a complaint that fertilizer dealers are reluctant to provide urea fertilizer to the peasants in Jaranwala without Kisan Card, he directed the assistant commissioners and officers of agriculture department to ensure provision of urea fertilizers to the farmers through their CNICs only.

He also directed the fertilizer dealers to avoid from profiteering and ensure sale of urea on notified rate of Rs.1768/- per bag. Strict action would be taken against fertilizer dealer as well as assistant commissioner and agriculture officer if fertilizer was sold at excessive rate in any part of the district, he warned.