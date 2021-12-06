UrduPoint.com

Urea To Be Provided Through CNIC: Deputy Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 07:55 PM

Urea to be provided through CNIC: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad said that urea fertilizer would be provided to the farmers through their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad said that urea fertilizer would be provided to the farmers through their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC).

Taking notice of a complaint that fertilizer dealers are reluctant to provide urea fertilizer to the peasants in Jaranwala without Kisan Card, he directed the assistant commissioners and officers of agriculture department to ensure provision of urea fertilizers to the farmers through their CNICs only.

He also directed the fertilizer dealers to avoid from profiteering and ensure sale of urea on notified rate of Rs.1768/- per bag. Strict action would be taken against fertilizer dealer as well as assistant commissioner and agriculture officer if fertilizer was sold at excessive rate in any part of the district, he warned.

Related Topics

Agriculture Sale Jaranwala From

Recent Stories

NYC in 'Preemptive Strike' Against Omicron With Va ..

NYC in 'Preemptive Strike' Against Omicron With Vaccine Mandate for all Business ..

2 minutes ago
 PML-N, JUI agrees to bring joint candidate for May ..

PML-N, JUI agrees to bring joint candidate for Mayor Peshawar election

2 minutes ago
 Condolence reference in memory of journalist Ghaf ..

Condolence reference in memory of journalist Ghafoor Malik held at ACK

2 minutes ago
 Justice delivery top priority: Law Minister KP

Justice delivery top priority: Law Minister KP

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Costa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Costa Rica at Expo 2020 Dubai

18 minutes ago
 Effective steps afoot to facilitate taxpayers: Omb ..

Effective steps afoot to facilitate taxpayers: Ombudsman

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.