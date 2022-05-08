URF Chairman expresses concern over grave HR abuses by troops in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and United Resistance Forum (URF) Chairman, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui, has expressed serious concern over the grave human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui in Srinagar deplored that India was using its armed forces and intelligence agencies to suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom movement.

He said on one hand, extrajudicial killings of youth have become a daily routine, and on the other, the occupation authorities are not handing over the dead bodies of the martyred youth to their families to perform their last rites.

Thousands of youth and elderly people have been put behind the bars under various black laws and are being denied basic medical and legal rights to prolong their illegal detention, he added.

Bilal Siddiqui appealed to the international human rights organizations to take serious note of the grim situation in the occupied territory and impress upon India to settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and Kashmiris' aspirations.