Urge for learning compels old man to get admission in primary school at Lower Dir

Urge for learning after realizing importance of education even at a ripe age of 63, compels Dilawar Khan of Lower Dir to sit among minor students of a primary school in his village Khongi for studying very basic lessons of reading and writing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Urge for learning after realizing importance of education even at a ripe age of 63, compels Dilawar Khan of Lower Dir to sit among minor students of a Primary school in his village Khongi for studying very basic lessons of reading and writing.

Wearing a white cap with matching beard on face, Dilawar Khan not feel shy over attending second grade class at Khongi primary school of Low Dir with remarks that education can be obtained by anyone at any age.

He said that he wished for getting education during his childhood, but was restricted by father who was a poor person and wanted to involve him in any skill or labor for financial support of family.

The urge for learning comes in his mind during his four months spiritual journey for Tableegh (preaching).

“During my stay in mosques, I realized that due to lack of education, I cannot recite Holy Quran and not read the Tableegh book of Hadiths (saying of Prophet Muhammad PBUH),” Dilawar told media men in his hometown.

"In the mid of my four months Tableegh journey during last year, I made a firm decision that on return will get admission in school and learn very basic lessons of reading and writing".

Dilawar contacted school teachers in his village and expressed his desire of learning. He got encouraging response from the school administration who offered him admission in primary level.

The elderly person got admission in the school and start taking classes, surprising not only the villager but also his minor mates.

In the beginning it looked bizarre to me of sitting with minors and responding with them to the lessons learning by teachers, but the realization for lack of education overcomes my inner shy and I continued learning, Dilawar shared his experience.

In the first year of education, Dilawar learnt a lot and has now started reading. Now in the second grade, he is focusing on improving reading and to learning writing.

Dilawar said he is very happy over his initiative that enabled him to start reading of Holy Quran and Hadith book.

He also gave a message to all those who could not get education in their childhood to forward not caring for age and get admission in schools to learn the basic lesson of reading and writing.