"Urgent action by the Minister of State Wasi Shah for the rescue of stranded tourists in Gilgit and Skardu"

Hundreds of tourists were stranded in Gilgit and Skardu due to the recent petrol crises of PIA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) : Hundreds of tourists were stranded in Gilgit and Skardu due to the recent petrol crises of PIA. Pakistani tourists as well as tourists from abroad are facing severe problems as PIA flights are canceled.

Due to the cancellation, the international return flights of tourists from abroad are badly affected.

On which Wasi Shah, taking immediate action, contacted the senior officials of PIA and asked for an immediate solution to this problem, because tourism industry is particularly badly affected by such problems.

Minister of State Wasi Shah was assured on behalf of PIA officials that normal flights will be ensured in the next few days especially on this sector so that tourists do not face any problem.