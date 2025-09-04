Urgent action needed to prevent disease outbreaks after floods, warn medical experts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Medical professionals warned Thursday that unless urgent steps are taken the flood aftermath could become a breeding ground for diseases and advised that addressing the lack of clean water, hygiene, nutrition, vaccinations and proper waste disposal is crucial to prevent the spread of typhoid, malaria, dengue, mental and respiratory health issues.

While speaking exclusively with a local news channel, infectious diseases expert Shobha Luxmi explained the potential health risks following the floods, highlighting the urgent need for proper hygiene and sanitation.

She mentioned that dirty environments, filled with mud, flies and mosquitoes near flood relief camps can significantly increase the risk of disease transmission, leading to a surge in infections.

These conditions, she warned, could overburden already stretched hospitals and health facilities, making it even more difficult to manage and treat those in need.

She emphasized that maintaining cleanliness is critical in preventing the spread of waterborne diseases and infections, adding, providing soap, clean nets for sleeping and sanitizers to help curb the transmission of harmful bacteria and viruses.

She further stressed the importance of having adequate nutrition for those affected by the flood, particularly vulnerable groups like children, pregnant women and the elderly.

Luxmi mentioned that proper nutrition strengthens the immune system, which is vital in fighting off infections in such dire conditions.

Finally, the expert called on authorities to ensure access to clean drinking water, which she stated is essential to avoid outbreaks of diseases like typhoid and cholera. "Access to safe water, proper hygiene and nutritional support must be prioritized in flood relief efforts," she said.

She also suggested for use of purified water pills and boiling water as immediate measures to ensure safe drinking water in flood-affected areas.

Expert emphasized that these simple yet effective solutions can significantly reduce the risk of waterborne diseases like cholera and typhoid, which often spread in floodwaters.