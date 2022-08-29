UrduPoint.com

Urgent Based Relief, Rehabilitation Activities Continue In Swat: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minster for Agriculture, Livestock and focal person for Flood Relief, Swat, Mohibbullah Khan on Monday said the relief organizations were tirelessly engaged in providing urgent relief and rehabilitation assistance to the flood hit people in Swat district. He said connecting bridges and alternative traveling routs would soon be rehabilitated to provide quick relief to the people adding that the entire nation was standing by its calamity hit brethren.

He said this during his visits to flood hit Veny Pull, Nangolai, Aghal and other areas on the instructions of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He said the provincial government was making cogent efforts to rehabilitate the flood hit people however owing to the scale of devastation, well off people must come forward to add their share in this noble cause.

Minister during his visits assessed the scale of the destruction caused by the flash floods and apprised himself about the urgent needs of the victims.

He assured the flood affectees that no delay and leniency would be shown on part of the government in rehabilitation of its people.

