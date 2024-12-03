Urgent Cotton Revival Policy Needed Amid 33 % Decline In Production
December 03, 2024
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Cotton production in the country dropped by 33%, and it caused serious concerns among stakeholders and there is urgent need to focus on steps to improve its production.
According to Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA), 5,190,725 bales were produced as of November 30, 2024. This is a sharp decline from 7,753,473 bales produced in 2023.
Punjab saw a 34.19% drop, producing 2,459,684 bales in 2024 compared to 3,736,749 bales in 2023.
Similarly, Sindh recorded a 32.01% decrease, with 2,731,041 bales this year against 4,016,724 bales last year. Balochistan contributed only 155,800 bales.
Cotton expert Sajid Mahmood attributes the decline to weak policies and practical challenges. He stressed the need for a comprehensive revival program for cotton cultivation. "Conferences and meetings alone cannot resolve the crisis," Mahmood emphasized.
He recommended setting a minimum support price of Rs. 10,000 per maund to incentivize farmers. Modern, climate-resilient seeds are crucial to combat pests like whiteflies and pink bollworms.
"Farmers need financial stability to prioritize cotton over other crops," Mahmood said.
Research institutions like the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) require immediate funding. Mahmood suggested banning duty-free imported cotton to encourage local growers. "Strengthening research and development is the only way forward," he added.
Country's reliance on imported cotton may cost over $2 billion this year. Effective policies can elevate cotton's status, he added. Sajid Mahmood called for direct market access for farmers, bypassing exploitative middlemen.
Rice and sugarcane, with high water demands, are depleting soil fertility and water reserves. Mahmood urged a focus on water conservation and reducing exports of water-intensive crops.
Removing the 18% tax on cotton is vital for both farmers and the industry. A sustainable strategy, rooted in practical measures, can restore cotton production. Mahmood concluded, "Reviving cotton is key to stabilizing our economy and securing our future."
