Urgent Dengue Preventive Measures Urged
Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Federal Secretary Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Nadeem Mahbub on Tuesday directed to adopt urgent measures for dengue control and prevention.
He was chairing a high-level meeting to discuss timely control and effective measures for dengue prevention.
During the meeting, the Federal Secretary inquired about the Dengue Action Plan 2025 and the strategies being aligned for its timely implementation.
He emphasized the importance of effective micro-planning and rigorous monitoring to control dengue outbreaks, calling for immediate action to mitigate risks.
The Secretary directed that hotspot areas must be continuously monitored, with strict enforcement measures, including the issuance of warnings and lodging of FIRs against non-cooperative community members through the Assistant Commissioner’s office.
He instructed the DHO office to implement house-to-house dengue identification, disseminate digital awareness messages, and assign dedicated personnel for surveillance.
He particularly emphasized frequent monitoring visits and larviciding efforts as critical components of dengue control.
The Secretary stressed the urgent launch of a dengue awareness campaign and called for the immediate recruitment of sanitary patrol staff to strengthen field efforts.
He also directed authorities to ensure strict identification and response to dengue hotspots in the coming days.
He directed DHO that if required terminate contracts of officials who are not working as required.
The meeting was informed that the Ministry of National Health Services remained committed to proactive dengue prevention measures and urged all relevant departments to work collaboratively in implementing these strategies effectively.
The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including the Joint Secretary (DNC), District Health Officer (DHO) ICT, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ms. Mehreen, representatives from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, federal hospitals, and the Deputy Director of Primary Healthcare.
