Urgent Measures Needed To Restore PCCC’s Glorious Past To Improve Cotton: Dr Yousaf

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 10:03 PM

Vice President, Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), Dr Yousaf Zaffar emphasized the need for urgent measures to restore PCCC's former glory and modernize cotton research and development to bring revolutionary changes in latest research and development on cotton

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Vice President, Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), Dr Yousaf Zaffar emphasized the need for urgent measures to restore PCCC's former glory and modernize cotton research and development to bring revolutionary changes in latest research and development on cotton.

He made this statement during his visit to the Central Cotton Research Institute in Multan, where he met with agricultural scientists and officials here on Tuesday.

Dr. Zafar acknowledged that PCCC was facing a severe financial and administrative crisis, but assured that various steps were being taken to address the issues with the support of the Ministry of National food Security and Research.

He also mentioned that talks would be started in collaboration with All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) to resolve the cotton issues, with hopes of finding permanent solution soon.

The Federal government was urged to allocate a significant budget for cotton research and development in the upcomming budget 2024-25 to boost cotton production and strengthen the national economy. Dr. Zafar stressed the importance of agricultural scientists focusing on new research projects and adhering to discipline in the organization.

He also promised to provide modern facilities to PCCC's research laboratories, where scientists would work diligently on cotton research and development, spending most of their time in experimental fields, laboratories, and studying research papers.

Dr. Zafar expressed his commitment to restoring PCCC's lost position by introducing new cotton varieties in the coming years, which will increase per-acre production and significantly boost cotton farmers' income, ultimately contributing to the country's prosperity.

