Urgent measures sought to control air pollution and prevent lung diseases

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Experts taking strong exception to growing air pollution and little decline in smoking trend among people reported steady increase in respiratory disease across the country.

Addressing a seminar jointly organized by National Alliance for Tobacco Control and Pakistan Chest Society here Wednesday to observe World Lung Day - 2019 they called for concerted efforts to improve air quality in the country.

Mentioning that air quality in many of the cities are recorded to be worse in the world, the speakers said it should therefore be of no surprise that 10% population is suffering from asthma and about 5% above the age 40, from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Rising atmospheric pollution in Pakistan in recent years could result in exponential increase in the number of cases with COPD in the country, warned Professor Javaid Khan.

The senior pulmonologist associated with Aga Khan University and also the Chairman of National Alliance for Tobacco Control said smoking is by far the most important risk factor responsible for chronic lung diseases.

With regard to Lung cancer, he said it has emerged to be the number one cause of cancer deaths in Pakistani men although is largely preventable if smoking is avoided.

"It is mainly because of smoking and air pollution that respiratory diseases impose an immense worldwide health burden," said Prof Ali Zubairi, President Pakistan Chest Society (Sindh Chapter).

It was further mentioned that biomass fuel like wood and coal in cooking is another important cause for COPD, especially in women living in rural areas.

Prof Zubairi urged the government to take measures for the implementation of clean air laws in the country as COPD can also occur from exposure to second hand smoke.

Quoting AKU research work Prof Zubairi said that Tobacco smoke pollution in Pakistani restaurants is one of the worst in the world.

Prof. Nisar Ahmed Rao, Department of Pulmonology, Ojha Institute of Chest Diseases, Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) demanded strict implementation of smoking ban at public places in the country.

"We have to increase awareness among the public and policy makers that respiratory health is a major component of global health," he said.

Dr. Rao also demanded reduction in the use of all tobacco products through universal enforcement of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

Chest physicians and pulmonologists including Dr. Nausheen Ahmad, Dr. Mirza Saifullah Baig, Dr. Saima Akhter, Dr. Asif Naseem, Dr. Munawar Sheikh, Prof. Ali Bin Sarwar Zubairi, Dr. Rashid A. Khan, Prof. Sohail Akhtar, Dr. Muhammad Irfan, Dr. Shahina Qayyum, Dr. Adnan Baig and Dr. Ali Abbas were also present on the occasion.

Responding to queries they said the country needed to adopt World Health Organization air quality standards to reduce ambient, indoor, and occupational air pollution for all countries.

They also called for promotion of universal access to quality health care, essential medicines, and immunizations.

Improvement in early diagnosis of respiratory diseases through increasing public awareness of lung health and disease was further suggested coupled with increased training and capacity building of health professionals in the country in respiratory disease.

Standardized monitoring and management of respiratory diseases with evidence-based national and international strategies was cited to help control surge in the related health conditions.

It was agreed that professional bodies and government authorities must promote research for prevention and qualitytreatment of respiratory diseases.