UrduPoint.com

Urgent Reforms Required For Early Provision Of Justice To Litigants: Chief Justice Islamabad High Court

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Urgent reforms required for early provision of justice to litigants: Chief Justice Islamabad High Court

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah on Thursday said that it was the responsibility of the state to introduce reforms for rapid provision of justice to the litigants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah on Thursday said that it was the responsibility of the state to introduce reforms for rapid provision of justice to the litigants.

He was addressing a seminar titled 'rapid provision of justice'. The chief justice said that our civil and criminal courts system was hundred years old, adding that the world had changed but we had the same laws.

He said that the biggest problem was delay in the provision of justice, adding that corruption was also another factor. The executive was also responsible for the problems in the judicial system, he added.

The chief justice said that the district courts and police system were not properly functional in the country, adding that there was no prosecution system in district courts for last sixty years.

There was urgent need of judicial reforms to ensure timely justice to the public, he said, adding that the state had never given priority to the district judiciary.

The chief justice said that they had initiated reforms project in IHC that would be helpful to improve the public confidence in judiciary. He further said that the IHC also took measures with regard to the dispute management and also engaged the stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Miangul Hassan said that it was necessary to take measures towards dispute resolve system. He said that there were millions of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) centers in Turkiye, adding that it would reduce the burden on judiciary.

Justice Miangul said that we would have hundred experienced mediator lawyers related to taxation, property, commercial banking and other laws in ADR centers till October. The court would send legal matters to these centers through mediator lawyers, he said.

He said that the Federal government had to cooperate for implementation on mediation law. Several countries in the world had adopted the arbitration laws and getting benefit from it to the public, he concluded.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Corruption Resolution World Police Lawyers Same October Criminals Islamabad High Court From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Week-long anti-corona vaccination drive for childr ..

Week-long anti-corona vaccination drive for children to begin on Sep 19

48 seconds ago
 4 dead as Shiite rivals clash in Iraq's Basra: sec ..

4 dead as Shiite rivals clash in Iraq's Basra: security source

51 seconds ago
 Siraj, Usman guide Southern, KP to wins in Nationa ..

Siraj, Usman guide Southern, KP to wins in National T20 Cup

52 seconds ago
 Monster monsoon floods wash away 45% cropland, inc ..

Monster monsoon floods wash away 45% cropland, incur $10 bln damages: Sherry Reh ..

54 seconds ago
 EU Opens Office in San Francisco to Liaise With Te ..

EU Opens Office in San Francisco to Liaise With Tech Giants

13 minutes ago
 Russia Supports Continuation of OPEC+ Deal After 2 ..

Russia Supports Continuation of OPEC+ Deal After 2022 - Novak

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.