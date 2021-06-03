UrduPoint.com
Urgent Resolution Of Issues Attracts People In Large Numbers In Open Court

Thu 03rd June 2021 | 08:13 PM

Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent (DS) Karachi's strict directives for immediate action and conclusion of outstanding issues presented before him in previous open courts "khuli Katcheri" attracted a sizable crowd in Thursday gathering held at his office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent (DS) Karachi's strict directives for immediate action and conclusion of outstanding issues presented before him in previous open courts "khuli Katcheri" attracted a sizable crowd in Thursday gathering held at his office.

An escalation by almost 1.5 times in the number of complainants, as compared to that of last week's, had been witnessed that depicted trust of in-service and retired employees over the problem-solution mechanism through Khuli Katcheri, said a news release.

DS Muhammad Hanif Gul, along with his relevant divisional officers, heard the problems of railways' serving and retired employees and directed resolution of their issues at the earliest.

The interaction lasted for about 80 minutes and people with issues of disparate nature requested the divisional superintendent for his intervention in resolving them.

Most of the issues and complains were pertaining to: allotments, payment of outstanding dues, recruitment, transfers and promotions.

DS Muhammad Hanif Gul said that the outcome of weekly Khuli Katcheri at his office had not only been outstanding but that arrangement had given him opportunity to diligently look over the matters of the division's subordinate officials.

