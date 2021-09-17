Urgent steps essential to improve security situation, prevent humanitarian crisis, stabilize economy in Afghanistan: PM

DUSHANBE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said it was essential to take urgent steps to improve the security situation in Afghanistan, prevent humanitarian crisis and stabilize the economy.

He stressed that there was an opportunity to finally end the conflict and war in Afghanistan after 40 years.

The prime minister expressed these views during a bilateral meeting with Iran President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Dushanbe.

The two leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations, and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The prime minister conveyed heartfelt felicitations to President Raisi on his victory in the recent presidential elections.

On the situation in Afghanistan, he underscored Pakistan's vital interest in a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

The prime minister added that the efforts for stabilization would be reinforced by respect for the rights of all segments of Afghan society and an inclusive political structure.

He also stressed the importance of the international community's engagement with Afghanistan through positive messaging and constructive practical steps.

The prime minister appreciated Iran's support for Pakistan's initiative on engagement with Afghanistan's neighboring countries for a coordinated approach.

The wide-ranging talks covered the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, with a special focus on trade and economic sphere and regional connectivity.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to continue working with Iran to further strengthen and expand brotherly ties between the two countries.

The prime minister highlighted his economic security agenda and Pakistan's shift from geopolitics to geoeconomics.

He thanked President Raisi for Iran's consistent support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, especially by the supreme leader.

He highlighted the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and added Iran's just and principled position was a source of strength for the Kashmiri people, fighting for their right to self-determination.

The prime minister reiterated his cordial invitation to President Raisi to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

For his part, President Raisi invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Iran.