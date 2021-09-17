UrduPoint.com

Urgent Steps Essential To Improve Security Situation, Prevent Humanitarian Crisis, Stabilize Economy In Afghanistan: PM

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:20 AM

Urgent steps essential to improve security situation, prevent humanitarian crisis, stabilize economy in Afghanistan: PM

DUSHANBE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said it was essential to take urgent steps to improve the security situation in Afghanistan, prevent humanitarian crisis and stabilize the economy.

He stressed that there was an opportunity to finally end the conflict and war in Afghanistan after 40 years.

The prime minister expressed these views during a bilateral meeting with Iran President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Dushanbe.

The two leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations, and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The prime minister conveyed heartfelt felicitations to President Raisi on his victory in the recent presidential elections.

On the situation in Afghanistan, he underscored Pakistan's vital interest in a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

The prime minister added that the efforts for stabilization would be reinforced by respect for the rights of all segments of Afghan society and an inclusive political structure.

He also stressed the importance of the international community's engagement with Afghanistan through positive messaging and constructive practical steps.

The prime minister appreciated Iran's support for Pakistan's initiative on engagement with Afghanistan's neighboring countries for a coordinated approach.

The wide-ranging talks covered the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, with a special focus on trade and economic sphere and regional connectivity.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to continue working with Iran to further strengthen and expand brotherly ties between the two countries.

The prime minister highlighted his economic security agenda and Pakistan's shift from geopolitics to geoeconomics.

He thanked President Raisi for Iran's consistent support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, especially by the supreme leader.

He highlighted the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and added Iran's just and principled position was a source of strength for the Kashmiri people, fighting for their right to self-determination.

The prime minister reiterated his cordial invitation to President Raisi to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

For his part, President Raisi invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Iran.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Iran Visit Jammu Dushanbe Shanghai Cooperation Organization All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

2 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

2 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

2 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

3 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.