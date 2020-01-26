UrduPoint.com
Urgent Steps Needed To Save Wheat Crop From Rust Attack

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 01:10 PM

Urgent steps needed to save wheat crop from rust attack

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) ::Wheat crop is facing the issue of yellow rust attack in various areas of Dera Ghazi Khan division and there is a dire need to take urgent steps for saving crop from devastation.

Yellow rust attack is deadly for wheat crop which could harm the crop up to 75 percent in case it was not controlled timely.

Some areas including DG Khan, Rajanpur, Dajal and Rojhan are located near mountains which host plant of rust. After mixing in clouds, the rust attacked the crop through medium of rains.

Similarly, over-irrigation and massive level undue use of fertilizers also caused increase in rust disease.

According to Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) MNSUA, Dr Zulfiqar, a team of agriculture scientists of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan, comprising Prof Dr Ashfaq, Dr Abdul Ghaffar, ex-DG Agriculture Zafaryab and some others inspected affected areas after the university received complaints about Yellow rust attack on wheat crop.

The survey team of MNUSA found rust affected areas.

Most of the farmers had sown non-recommended varieties, which also aggravating the issue.

Dr Zulfiqar informed that they compiled a report and submitted to the Secretary Agriculture Punjab office. The MNSUA agri-scientist urged the Punjab agriculture department to take urgent steps, otherwise, the rust would attack adjacent areas.

The wheat is an early crop in these area, however, the rust attack magnitude could spread in other areas and deprive farmers of handsome income and also create wheat shortage in the province.

Similarly, the MNSUA also issued advisory alert and suggested farmers to avoid over-irrigation. They should consult officials of agriculture department and also consult them for spray and urea fertilizer application.

Dr Zulfiqar also suggested that Punjab agriculture department should facilitate farmers in elimination of rust.

